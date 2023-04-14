IPL 2023 NEED TO MAKE SURE GAME DOESNT GO DEEP SAYS HARDIK AFTER LAST OVER WIN AGAINST PUNJAB KINGS

Mohali: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said the team need to make sure the game doesn't go deep after they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets with only a ball to spare. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Hardik suggested his batting unit to experiment novel things in the middle overs in the ensuing Indian Premier League matches.

On Thursday night, GT which is on a campaign to defend its title won Punjab Kings with Mohit Sharma's (2 for 18) and its opener Shubman Gill's 67 off 49-ball. Despite that, the game got dragged to the last over and the defending champions completed the chase of 154 with only a ball to spare.

"To be very honest, I would not appreciate the game to go this close from the situation we were in. There was definitely a lot for us to learn from this game. That's the beauty of sports, it's never over till it's over," Hardik said. "It will be a tough pill to swallow, taking it this close. Not a big fan of taking the game to the last over," he said.

He acknowledged the fact that every game is a learning and that they would put those learnt lessons to test in the matches to come. "So we will go back to the drawing board. I think we can take a couple more risks in the middle overs. We should take risks and play shots in the middle overs, need to make sure the game doesn't go so deep," Hardik said, explaining how this game could help the team in their current defending campaign.

Mohit's IPL return-"The wicket was good but because of the hardness of the soil and wicket, the ball was getting dried up. It was a belter when the new ball was playing," Hardik said, while he was all praises for Mohit's impressive return to the IPL after a hiatus of two seasons. Mohit's death over bowling was very much appreciated by Cricket enthusiasts. Mohit who bowled the 19th over gave away a mere run a ball.

"I was not surprised, when Mohit and Alzarri (Joseph) came. They bowled terrific. And credit to Mohit. To come join us as a net bowler and then wait for his chance, knowing his time will come and today it came. He has done a lot of hard work, he has shown patience and his time has come," Hardik said.

Mohit who was adjudged the Player of the Match said: "I have had a good time at this venue. I thought of sticking to my variations, had a chat with Hardik in the middle overs, luckily it paid off. "You need to train hard, give your 100 percent. Need to bowl according to the situation, and stick to the basics. I was given a role to bowl after 10 overs. Credit goes to the coach who has defined everyone's role in the team."

Dot balls & Punjab's loss- Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan was disappointed with his batting buddies for not having enough runs on the board. "We did not put many runs on the board. We have to rectify that thing going forward. If you see the number of dot balls, if a team plays 56 balls, you end up losing the game," he said. "Losing early wickets puts you on the back foot and we need to work on that," Dhawan added.