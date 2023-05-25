Hyderabad Unperturbed at KohliKohli chants whenever Lucknow Super Giants LSG pacer NaveenulHaq takes the field or is returning to the bowling end the Afghan pacer says it infuses passion in him to perform for his team and nonchalantly considers it as a part of cricketThe bowler has been at the receiving end of social media trolls and aggressive spectators since his faceoff against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB legend Virat Kohli where the two had an altercation during the match on May 1While he has been able to shut out the trolls by blocking them the crowd chanting Kohli s name every time he steps on the field must be daunting as a cricketer Even during the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians MI last night the crowd chanting Kohli s name could be heard whenever he was handed over the ball Naveen had an apt response to it He soon took MI skipper Rohit Sharma s wicket and gestured by placing two fingers in his ear a way of showing how he has been able to shut out the noise and has remained unfazed On being asked if Kohli chants perturb him he said I enjoy it I like everyone in the ground chanting his Virat Kohli name or any other players name It gives me the passion to play well for my teamRead Final call on Asia Cup venue to be taken after IPL final BCCI secy Jay Shah Well I dont concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else I just focus on my own cricket and my own process Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesnt affect me As professional sportsmen you have to take this in your stride One do when you dont good for your team fans are going to give it to you And when you do good for your team same people are going to chant your name Basically this is part and parcel of the game said NaveenHe was also asked about his friendship with former cricketer Gautam Gambhir where he expressed gratitude of the learning he has had from the legendary cricketer Everyone should take back of their own players Mentor coach player or anyone I will stand for each teammate on the ground and thats what I expect from each individual also He Gambhir has been a legend for India he has huge respect in India He has given so much to Indian cricket As a mentor as a coach as a legend of cricket I respect him a lot and have learnt so many things from him How I should go about my cricket inside the field and same thing outside If his performances are anything to go by the onfield theatrics may seemed ostentatious to the social media army but he can surely back it up by enthralling performances for his team Lucknow Super Giants LSG He has 11 wickets this season which includes 4 in the Eliminator round against the MI team