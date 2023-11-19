Ahmedabad: India's star batter Virat Kohli received the Man of the Tournament award of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli scored 765 runs in 11 innings including three centuries and six fifties. The 35-year-old averaged 95.62 and scored runs at a strike rate of 90.31. Virat Kohli also broke the world record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar's most runs (673) in a single World Cup edition. He achieved the feat against New Zealand in the semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

Kohli bagged the Player of the Tournament award for his consistent run in this World Cup. He collected the award from BCCI President Roger Binny but he looked dejected as he came up to the stage for the post-match presentation.

Pacer Mohammed Shami meanwhile, bagged 24 wickets from 7 matches, which included three five-fors and a four-wicket haul. Shami pipped Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa by one wicket to emerge as the highest wicket-taker of this edition of the marquee tournament.

India skipper Rohit Sharma ended the tournament in second position with 597 runs at 54.27 followed by South Africa's wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (594), New Zealand's batter Rachin Ravindra (578), and Daryl Mitchell (552).

'Run Machine' Virat Kohli has amassed 13,848 runs in ODI cricket so far with a prolific average of 58.67. Also, he has the most number of centuries (50) in the 50-over format.

With this appearance against Australia, Kohli also became the only player to play two World Cup finals on home soil in 48-year-old history. In the final against Australia, he scored 54 off 63 balls.