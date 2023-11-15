Mumbai: Star India batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the history books to record his 50th ODI century as he surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the crucial semi-final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium here on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli achieved this feat in just 279 innings surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 49 centuries in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli also went past Tendulkar's 673 runs tally in the single edition of the World Cup. Kohli is now the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

During the game Kohli, also became the third leading run scorer in ODI cricket history surpassing the World Cup-winning Australian skipper Rickey Ponting while Sri Lankan former skipper Kumara Sangakkara (14,234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) are ahead in the list.

Virat Kohli stepped onto the crease after Rohit Sharma's quickfire 47 off 29 balls against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former India captain achieved this feat in just 279 innings of ODI cricket surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 49 centuries. Virat celebrated this milestone in a unique way by bowing before Tendulkar, who was present at the venue along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Football legend David Beckham.

Tendulkar applauded Kohli for reaching the historic milestone while Kohli's wife and well-known Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, also applauded her husband's stupendous feat. The New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, also hugged him during the over break.