Bengaluru: As things stand, New Zealand are almost through to the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup following their massive win over Sri Lanka with an all-around team performance. So far, three teams - India, South Africa, and Australia - have officially qualified for the semi-finals while Pakistan needs to put up a magical performance to qualify for a semi-final against India on November 15.

Pakistan found themselves staring at an improbable situation for a semifinal spot in the World Cup, after New Zealand's five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka with 26.4 overs to spare at M Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday.

In case, Pakistan beat England and Afghanistan defeat South Africa by a huge margin, nothing can stop the Kiwis from becoming the fourth team to the semi-final.

Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the standings with eight points from eight matches. The Men in Green will take on England in Kolkata on Saturday and will have to win by 287 runs if they bat first. If they chase, Pakistan will have to win with 284 balls (47.2 overs) to spare, which means they'll have to chase the target inside three overs of their innings. With all odds stacked against Pakistan, New Zealand are expected to meet India in the first semi-final to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

If Afghanistan wins, the team can score the same points as Pakistan and the Kiwis. The team are now officially eliminated from the ICC event because of a poor net run rate (NRR). Afghanistan will face a rampaging South Africa in their last outing. The Proteas are already qualified for the semifinal in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The second semi-final, though, is a confirmed clash between five-time champions Australia and South Africa, which along with India, have one more game remaining in the league stage.