ENG vs SA LIVE : South Africa- 12/1; early blood for Porteas, Topley strikes for England
Published: 59 minutes ago
Mumbai: England skipper Joss Buttler won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the 20th match of the 2023 World Cup at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai.
South Africa started with a flying start against Sri Lanka and they followed it up with another dominant performance against five-time World Cup winners - Australia. But the loss against the Netherlands might have dented their confidence to an extent. The same is the case with England who will be hurt after their two losses, against NZ and Afghanistan. Two teams with bruises all over, so this should prove to be an exciting contest.
- 2.20 pm
A slow start from the South Africans. England pacers Topley and Willey have kept things tight for Porteas till now.
- 2.10 pm
It's a maiden! David Willey bowls the first maiden of the match.
- 2.01 pm
De Cock departs soon after scoring a boundary on the first ball of the match.
Playing XI:
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi