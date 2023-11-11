World Cup: AUS vs BAN LIVE | Steady start for Bangladesh, 170/3 after 28.2 overs
Updated: 5 minutes ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Follow Us
World Cup: AUS vs BAN LIVE | Steady start for Bangladesh, 170/3 after 28.2 overs
Updated: 5 minutes ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Follow Us
Pune (Maharashtra): The 43rd match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is witnessing a clash between the semi-finalist Australia and Bangladesh. Australia would look to connect all the dots before entering into the knockouts. Bangladesh, on the other hand, would eye on taking some positives from the tournament which will be an event to forget for the Asian team.
- 12.28 pm
Just when the partnership was blooming, Bangladesh have lost a wicket in the most unfortunate manner possible. The batters were trying to take a second run but Shanto is caught at short.
- 12.20 pm
Towhid Hridoy is now switching gears and Bangladesh will now rely on the youngster to take them to a decent total in the first innings.
- 12.10 pm
Towhid Hridoy and Shanto earned two boundaries from Marcus Stoinis' over with sublime timing and short deliveries seem to be not working against the duo.
- 12.05 pm
Marcus Stoinis is now targeting the Bangladesh batters with short deliveries but Towhid Hridoy and Shanto are dodging those balls in a prolific manner.
- 11.55 am
Towhid Hridoy is quick off the blocks with run-a-ball knock and he hits Adam Zampa for a six over deep midwicket.
- 11.45 am
Litton Das also walks back to the pavilion as he attempts a chip over long-on but fails to mistime the shot. Marnus Labuschagne takes an easy catch and both the openers have been dismissed after providing a solid start to the team.
- 11.30 am
Sean Abbott provides Australia with a crucial breakthrough Tanzid Hasan tries to play a short ball towards the on-side and the top edge was caught by bowlers.
- 11.20 am
Bangladesh have secured the first 10 overs to their name. They did not lose a wicket and clinched 62 runs in the first powerplay.
- 11.15 am
The Bangladesh opener have shifted gears as the current run rate cross six. Both Litton and Tanzid look settled and will aim for a big one from here.
- 11.05 am
Bangladesh have kept it a little slow initially but they have denied to throw wicket in a hurry, which is a good sign of game sense for the Asian team.
- 10.55 am
The Bangladesh openers are taking their time which is essential seeing the Australian lethal bowling.
- 10.45 am
Bangladesh have started steadily. Hazlewood is on a roll as the pacer has only given 3 runs in his first two overs. Bangladesh will look not to give wickets in the powerplay,
- 10.35 am
Australia pacer Hazlewood begins with a maiden. Bangladesh are yet to open their account.
- 10.15 am
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- 10.05 am
The Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and has decided to field first in the day game against Bangladesh.
Loading...