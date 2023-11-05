Mumbai: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar came up with an encouraging post for Virat Kohli minutes after the latter hit his 49th ODI ton equalling the Master Blaster's record.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!" Tendulkar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Kohli reached the significant milestone on a special day on Sunday as India batted first against South Africa in a league game in Eden Gardens in the ongoing ODI Cricket World Cup. Virat turned 35 on Sunday and rightly chose the occasion to ink his name along the great Sachin. Virat held the innings together as India posted 326/5. It was a century defined with grit and class on a tricky wicket that helped spinners and pacers alike.

Notably, Kohli was on the verge of reaching this milestone in the last two games but missed out by a few runs in both matches. The batting masterclass scored 88 (94) against Sri Lanka in the last match and 95 (104) against New Zealand in the match before that.