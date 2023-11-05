Kolkata: Virat Kohli proved once again why he is one of the greatest modern-day batters as he chose a special day to notch up his special ODI ton to equal legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a jam-packed Eden Gardens, Kohli scored his historic 49th ODI century on his 35th birthday on Sunday as India finished with 326/5 against South Africa in a league game of the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. Eden Gardens has a special affinity with Virat as he scored his first ODI century on the same ground against Sri Lanka back in 2009.

It was just Kohli and his aura that engulfed the stadium as thousands of spectators witnessed history. A Virat Kohli hundred is nothing new for the cricket buffs considering the kind of consistency he has shown in all forms of cricket. But the 49th ton would always have a special place for Kohli as he etched his name along the great Master Blaster.

Kohli was facing a tough task as he was up against the likes of pacers like Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. He, however, played with a sublime touch right from the start and marched his way towards the momentous century showing his mettle, class and temperament along the way.

Speaking after the innings, Kohli said it was a tricky wicket to bat on. "The ball started gripping and turning after the 10th over, it slowed down and then my role was to bat deep with the others playing around me. That was what was communicated to me by the team management," Kohli said.

He achieved a special milestone proving himself to be a different phenom in white-ball cricket. Kohli made his ODI debut way back in 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla and since then he has not looked back. India captain Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 31 centuries.