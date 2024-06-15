ETV Bharat / state

AP CM Naidu Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Monthly Pension For Woman 'Harassed' By Previous YSRCP Govt

By ANI

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

The woman told the recently sworn-in chief minister about the problems caused by the local YSRCP leaders when she tried to dispose of her property to meet her daughter's medical expenses. Following this, the Andhra CM assured her of legal assistance in the concerned property-related cases.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance and Rs 10,000 monthly pension for a Kakinada resident who allegedly faced harassment from the former YS Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP government.
Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance and Rs 10,000 monthly pension for a resident of Kakinada, who allegedly faced harassment from the former YS Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP government.

The woman Arudhra called on the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat on Friday along with her daughter Sailakshmi Chandra. She explained to the chief minister and the TDP leader Chandrababu how she was "harassed" by the YSRCP government and that her daughter is suffering from serious backbone problems, according to a statement released by the TDP.

The woman told the Chief Minister about the "problems" created by the local YSRCP leaders when she tried to dispose of her property to meet the medical expenses of her daughter. She said that she was forced to knock on the doors of the court to dispose of her land at Amalapuram. The Chief Minister assured her that the State Government will do its best to assist her in the legal cases that she is facing with regard to her property, according to a statement by the TDP.

She alleged that when she tried to take the matter once to the notice of the then chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, she was not allowed and instead "illegal" cases were foisted against her in return thus pushing her into mental agony and branding her as mentally unsound, according to the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu assured her that his Government would stand by her.

