Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will bring the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy to Ramoji Film City for a display for the Group employees to get a glimpse of the coveted silverware, on Wednesday.

The trophy will be exhibited here at the Carrom Garden in the iconic Ramoji Film City premises later in the evening.

Who can touch the ICC trophy? The ICC trophy handling protocols say only a select group of individuals are permitted to touch or lift the Trophy for photographs.

Accordingly, players who have won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Current international players and players who are participating in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup or associated qualifying event can.

Who gets the original trophy? Answer is none. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy is a global cricket treasure and remains as the property of the ICC, as it would only hand out a replica of the trophy to winners in every edition while etching the names of the winner in the original trophy.

How does it look? It was designed and manufactured in London by Garrard, the Crown Jewellers. Made from silver-gilt, the 60-cm high trophy features a golden globe held aloft by three silver columns. The globe is presented in the form of a stylised cricket ball while the columns, styled as stumps and bails, represent the three essential pillars of the game- batting, bowling and fielding.

How much did it cost? Valued at over GB£40,000 (in today's conversion rate, it works out to Rs. 30,85,320) and weighing approximately 11 kilos, the trophy has been designed in platonic dimensions to ensure its uniqueness is instantly recognised no matter from which angle it is viewed, the ICC said.

When was this made? The ICC has adopted the current trophy, first designed for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1999, as the perpetual prize for winning the Men's Cricket World Cup Previous Champions are acknowledged on inscription plates on its base and an exact replica is produced to be handed to the winner of each subsequent CWC.

How did ICC launch the trophy? Making the trophy launch a spectacle, the ICC launched the coveted silverware into the stratosphere. Deployed at 1,20,000 feet above the earth, at — 65 degree Celcius, the trophy floated above 99.5 percent of the earth's atmosphere before it made a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The trophy tour so far- After marking the trophy tour with "Out of this world" launch, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy travelled to 18 countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the United States of America, before it returned to the host country India, the ICC said.

The trophy tour which began on June 27 from India to abroad, returned to the host country on September 4.