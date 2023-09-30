Rajkot (Gujarat): Ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naynaba Jadeja said that the star Indian allrounder is in great form and hoped that he will display an excellent performance in the upcoming tournament. While speaking to ANI, Naynaba hoped that the 34-year-old's batting and bowling performance would be good in the forthcoming tournament.

"I hope that Ravindra Jadeja will play excellent cricket in this ODI World Cup. He is in great form. Starting Asia Cup to IPL, he has displayed an excellent all-round performance. I hope that his batting and bowling will be good in the upcoming tournament as well," Nainaba Jadeja told ANI.

Nainaba added that her wish is to see Jadeja on the field no matter what role he serving in a match.

"My wish is to always see him on the field be it as a bowler or as a batsman, he should be visible on the field," she added.

Jadeja's sister also wished luck to other Indian players who are included in the ODI World Cup squad and said that the Men in Blue are in great form.

"The way Ravindra Jadeja has played cricket, there is a lot of hope that in the upcoming ODI World Cup, he will play his best cricket for India. I hope that India's other batsmen and bowlers taking part in this World Cup will be able to perform in the tournament. Our batsmen are in great form and the bowlers are also doing their duty," she added.

Nainaba further added that the bowling allrounder has always performed well no matter what position he played during a match.

"Ravindra has proved to be a better batsman than before. He has shown his talent in batting and is working very hard. Be it ODI or Test cricket, an all-rounder always performs well. Whenever he gets a chance, whether he is batting at number 7 or number 8, he has tried to play his best for the team," she concluded.

In the ODI format this year, Jadeja has picked up 15 wickets with a bowling average of 31.73. With the bat, the allrounder has scored 189 runs after playing 15 matches with an average of 27.00.