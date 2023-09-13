Colombo: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the leading wicket-taker for India in the ODI format of the Asia Cup surpassing another all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Jadeja achieved this feat against Sri Lanka picking two wickets in the Super Four stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old spinner has taken 24 wickets in 18 innings overtaking Irfan Pathan's 22 scalps in 12 innings. China-man Kuldeep Yadav, who picked nine wickets in the last innings of the Asia Cup 2023 has suddenly joined in the race to become the highest wicket-taker for India in Asia Cup with 19 wickets in nine ODI innings. Overall, Jadeja is the fifth-highest wicket-taking bowler in the Asia Cup led by Muthiah Muralidaran with 30 scalps in 24 innings.

The Indian left-arm spinner is just one wicket away from completing 200 wickets in ODIs. He will become the seventh Indian bowler to achieve this feat, led by Anil Kumble(334), Javagal Srinath(315), Ajit Agarkar(288), Zaheer Khan(269), Harbhajan Singh(265), and Kapil Dev(253). Also, he will become the only left-arm spinner and the second spinner to reach this milestone.

India's bowling attack sealed India's spot in the final of the Asia Cup by breaking Sri Lanka's 13 ODI match unbeaten streak with a game to spare against Bangladesh, as the hosts were bowled out for 172 chasing a paltry target of 214 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan spinners managed to pick all 10 wickets of the Indian innings on a spin-friendly pitch. Indian pacers set the tone upfront taking 3 wickets in the first powerplay and then Indian spinners played their part in India's 41-run victory over the co-hosts. Earlier in the game, Belligerent Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka sliced through India's top order to help Sri Lanka bundle out Men in Blue for 213.

Sri Lanka's youngster Dunith Wellalage secured his maiden 5-wicket haul to achieve a memorable feat. He single-handedly dismantled India's experienced batting order with names like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya.

