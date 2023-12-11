Hyderabad: Australia's wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey opened up on his controversial stumping against England's batter Jonny Bairstow in the second match of the 2023 Ashes series at Lords in England. Alex Carey remains perplexed by why that particular incident was in talks so much.

The controversial incident happened during day 5 of the second Ashes Test, when Jonny Bairstow casually came out of the crease after leaving the ball to the wicket-keeper and he went straight away toward his partner for a discussion. Alex Carey, who collected the ball behind the wickets, seized the opportunity broke the stumps with an underarm throw, and appealed for a wicket.

Speaking on the SEN The Run Home show, the 32-year-old emphatically said that he had moved on from the incident. However, the southpaw disclosed that he was a little disappointed in being connected with the dismissal.

"I haven't taken any I guess, baggage, or anything away from that. It's one of those moments, I've said it before, I've taken other stumpings and they haven't been spoken about for six months onwards. So, I don't know why this one is. I've moved on, I think it's still being brought up. But yeah, I think 'Greeny' is disappointed he's got a stumping against his name as he bowls 145 clicks," Carey said on the incident.

In the next few innings, Bairstow kept asking Australian players before leaving the crease for any reason except for taking runs. He even kept questioning the umpires on whether they have called the ball dead or not. However, in the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins didn't take the appeal back, as a result, England lost the match by 43 runs on the final day as England's skipper Ben Stokes' heroics of 155 runs went in vain.

Alex Carey finished the intense Ashes 2023 with 26 dismissals in nine innings including 21 catches and five stumpings. He had scored 200 runs at an average of 22.22 with the best score of 66.