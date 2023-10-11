Kolkata (West Bengal): Cricket buffs, who have lost sleep over prolific India opener Shubman Gill's recovery and subsequent availability for the rest of the ICC World Cup 2023, may now heave a sigh of relief. Shubman Gill will be travelling with the side to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium for the high-octane match against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday the 14th.

"As far as news is concerned, he (Gill) is fine at the moment and will travel with the squad to Ahmedabad and be present in the dressing for the Pakistan match," a top source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

It is learnt that Shubman Gill has recovered from fever and his platelet count also improved much, but he was weak and it will take some time for him to get into the core business. It's still not clear whether he will be able to take the field against neighbours Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

"He is doing well currently and will directly fly to Ahmedabad from Chennai well ahead of the India-Pakistan tie on October 14," the board source further said.

Asked whether the board is mulling on a replacement for Shubman Gill in case the batter is ruled out, the source rubbished any such scenario. "No replacement as of now. Gill is doing well and will be fully fit shortly. He will again play in the tournament sooner than later," the source pointed out.

It may be recalled that Gill was admitted to Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital after he fell ill after being infected with dengue on October 4. After he was admitted, the hospital conducted all tests and the team doctor Rizwan Khan monitored the batter. Rizwan stayed back in Chennai with Gill.

The 24-year-old has been a prolific batter for Team India in the recent past. He has scored two tons and a fifty in the last five one-dayers he has donned the India colours.