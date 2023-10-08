CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 BRIM AND BUZZ AROUND CHEPAUK AS INDIA AUSTRALIA CROSS SWORDS

Chennai: The high-profile clash between India and Australia of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to play on MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Both the teams will start their campaign with this clash which will also be the 150th ODI match between this cricketing powerhouses.

Un-dew activities

The morning activity at the MA Chidambaram stadium where India plays Australia in its opening match today, has been frenetic. With temperatures expected to soar to 33 and the humidity reaching 77 per cent by the evening, the ground curators have been working hard to keep it safe and playable. In the morning a jute covering was given to the pitch to keep it as far away from possible cracks as the Sun from Earth. No just that, the dew factor in cricket is a menace and October/November months are worst hit, both in the north and prime cricket centres of the south like Chennai and Bengaluru. Match morning saw two ground soldiers carrying a pump spray and a container on their back, spraying the outfield with a dew reducing chemical. Also, organisers have advised venue managers to keep the grass crew-cut and not water the outfield so that it is dry enough to absorb the dew when it comes in the evening. Taking the toss out of contention is something that makes contests even-stevens.

Sights and sounds of Chepauk

When India plays, there is a happy buzz around the cricket ground. At Chepauk, the lines outside the stadium were starting to get serpentine right from 8 am onwards. Most of those in the queue around the barricades are fans desperate to get a ticket and trying their luck just in case the increased capacity inside gives them something to celebrate about. Also, among the crowd are the vendors from the unorganised home-craft sector, selling caps, Indian flags, boundary placards and the very Chennai-type vuvuzelas. The cops on standby to man the crowd just in case it gets restive under the searing sun, allow some indulgence to give close access to the flag sellers. Chennai is passionate about cricket and those who do not get tickets – there a lakhs of them – come, stand, pray and even appeal to anyone who can get them in. Of course, there are heated discussions on how India will fare against Australia and how Surya Kumar Yadav should take precedence over Ishan Kishen in the absence of Shubman Gill.

All breezy and opened up

The newly refurbished MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai now has a stand strength of 38000 with the addition of two terraces – one over the players’ pavilion and other atop the quaint Madras Cricket Club. As we all know, most of the stand seats in the stadium are bright yellow to celebrate the home IPL team Chennai Super Kings. These are alternated with navy blue giving it a colourful tapestry. There are many things that are special about this spiritual home of Tamil Nadu cricket, one of them being local boy R Ashwin calling it is home and alma-mater and Dinesh Karthik calling it the place which has the most knowledgeable of spectators. From 1916 when it was opened to now, it has opened up – literally, with the stand extending skywards, letting in a slight breeze that was not there previously. Some 200 seats, however, have had to be cordoned off to accommodate sponsor kiosks like that of Mastercard.

Put on your dancing shoes