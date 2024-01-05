Hyderabad: India's command at the top of the Men's Test Rankings comes to an end as the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 winners Australia regain the No.1 spot.

The ICC World Test Championship 2023 winners Australia have now regained their position at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Team Rankings following India's 1-1 series draw in South Africa.

Australia’s impressive run at home against Pakistan helped them take the crown of the No.1 Test Team once again, having last held the spot briefly following their WTC Final victory.

Before this update, India and Australia were tied on rating with 118 each. However, more points in India's bag meant they had their grip around the top spot as they reigned supreme across formats in Men's Team Rankings.

With India drawing their the two-Test series against South Africa 1-1 and Australia recording two wins in as many matches against Pakistan, the Pat Cummins-led side now top the Test rankings.

It's the latest feat in a year full of them for Australia, alongside their ICC World Test Championship Final victory and their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup triumph.