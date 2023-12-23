AUS VS PAK INJURY WOES CONTINUE TO HIT PAKISTAN SPINNER NOMAN ALI RULED OUT FROM TEST SERIES

Sydney: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has been ruled out of the remainder Test series against Australia , becoming the second player in two days to withdraw from the squad due to illness and injury.

Ali, who didn't play in the 360-run defeat in the first test at Perth last week, underwent surgery for appendicitis in Melbourne on Saturday. Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis, a Pakistan team statement read. Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later (on Saturday).

The latest blow for the tourists comes after fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who took match figures of 5-128 in his impressive test debut in Perth, was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and muscle tear on Thursday.

Pakistan had already travelled to Australia with a weakened bowling line-up after fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a long-term injury and Haris Rauf opted to play in Australia's Big Bash League instead of joining the touring squad.