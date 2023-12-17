Perth (Australia): Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson continued to validate his claims on David Warner despite him scoring a scintillating century in the first innings of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Warner, who amassed 164 off 211 deliveries on the opening day celebrated his century with hand to the mouth in what felt like an answer to his former teammate Johnson. However, Johnson has tried to validate his stand and claims after the aggressive opener got out on a duck in the second innings. The left-arm pacer mentioned that Warner rode his luck to hit his 26th century in Test cricket and that his opinion was still valid.

In the follow-up column for the West Australian, the 42-year-old wrote, "I think my opinion in this column a couple of weeks ago is still valid. He hadn't scored runs in about three years apart from the double century last summer. On day one Warner rode his luck early on — and it could have gone either way — and you take that and he went on to make 164. He did what he was paid to do in the first innings before Saturday's duck in the second innings."

He also remarked that despite Warner's rejection of his criticism, it has motivated the veteran batter to score a big in front of the home crowd.

"Warner may have denied he cares about criticism of his form, but it does drive him as shown in his performance in the first innings. David Warner's century on the first day of the Australian Test summer was no great surprise in some ways. There was a big media spotlight on Warner and his form and he seems to be at his most motivated when backed into a corner and he generally saves his best for home soil," Johnson added.

Warner slammed a magnificent 20th Test century in Australia to guide his team to a mammoth 360-run win over Pakistan in the opening Test.