AMID DENSE FOG INDIA AFGHANISTAN 1ST T20 MATCH ON SCHEDULE

Hyderabad/Mohali: Amid the concerns of dense fog, the Punjab Cricket Association on Wednesday said that the first T20 game between India and Afghanistan was on as per schedule.

Usually, it is very foggy and cold in Punjab, especially during the Winter. A dense fog had engulfed Chandigarh on Tuesday, two days before the first game. The Punjab Cricket Association is hosting this game and its member Dilsher Khanna told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the cricket body has made all the necessary arrangements for the game to be played at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

"Adequate security is also in place for the game. As far as the weather is concerned, it won't affect the game," asserted Dilsher Khanna. He further said that according to the weather forecast, there are fewer chances of fog on Thursday, January 11, which is the match day.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is eyeing a whitewash in the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan. Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran on Wednesday, a day prior to the game revealed that star spinner Rashid Khan will miss the entire series against the Men in Blue.

It may be noted that for India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are making a comeback to the national T20 side after a gap of 14 months and they are expected to play a key role in the game tomorrow for the hosts.