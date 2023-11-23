Hyderabad: Bid farewell to your Bollywood and TV serial drama; the topsy-turvy turns are much more real in the tech realm. OpenAI, the AI research company behind ChatGPT, has been a whirlwind of chaos recently, revolving around the firing and subsequent rehiring of its CEO, Sam Altman.

In a plot twist that could rival any soap opera, OpenAI declared a major reshuffling of its leadership. The saga concluded with an announcement on Wednesday, revealing an agreement for Sam Altman's return as CEO.

Altman, under full enthusiasm, conveyed his anticipation for rejoining OpenAI in a succinct post on X, expressing his eagerness to return. While the specifics of Altman’s renewed strategy or structural changes remain elusive, OpenAI assured that its leadership team is currently "collaborating" to define the details.

This surprising conclusion contradicts last Friday's bombshell, which saw Altman stepping down amid the board's assertion that a "deliberative review process" led them to doubt his capability to navigate the company's future effectively.

Following these events, the board designated Emmett Shear, the former chief executive of Twitch, a live streaming company, as OpenAI's second interim CEO within a matter of days. Earlier, Mira Murati, the chief technology officer(CTO), had initially been assigned the role but subsequently lost it due to expressing her support for Altman.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Monday brought an unexpected twist when Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced his plans for Altman and other top OpenAI talents to join Microsoft. This revelation fuelled speculations of a talent acquisition move by the tech giant.

First things first- Sam Altman and OpenAI

In 2015, during a time of abundant investment and advancements in machine learning technology, OpenAI emerged as a significant player in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Founded in December 2015 by Elon Musk and Y Combinator president Sam Altman, with substantial support amounting to $1 billion from notable figures like Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman, OpenAI aimed to harness the potential of AI. Altman, known for his prior experiences with ventures such as the unsuccessful Loopt and his contributions at Y Combinator, played a pivotal role in the company's establishment.

Despite Altman's somewhat reserved demeanour and lack of conventional charisma, OpenAI was characterised by an unconventional structure, initially operating as a non-profit. Although the initial mission was to freely share AI technology for the benefit of humanity, the practical implementation of this mission faced challenges, evident in the transition to a capped for-profit company in 2020, well before the launch of ChatGPT. Altman recognised the need for substantial funding to propel AI advancements, leading to this shift.

OpenAI's which evolved into a for profit continued to be governed by a nonprofit board overseeing both an LLC and a holding company. This setup, while ensuring meaningful control of the nonprofit arm over the for-profit arm, stoked tension among investors. Despite the deviations from the initial non-profit model, OpenAI remained committed to advancing AI responsibly and for the benefit of humanity, albeit within the dynamics of a for-profit framework.

What happened so far?

On November 16, Altman strutted onto the stage at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, probably thinking he was nailing the CEO game. Little did he know, it was the beginning of the end for his public appearances as OpenAI's head honcho, at least for the next few days.

At 7.40 pm on November 16, Altman, the tech wunderkind, pulled a disappearing act, leaving his colleagues more puzzled than a cat watching a magic trick.

On November 17, the bombshell dropped like a spicy meme. Altman was out, and the OpenAI board dropped the mic with a statement, accusing him of not being “consistently candid in his communications.” The four-member board, probably practising synchronised eye rolls, declared they had lost confidence in Altman's leadership.

On November 18, Greg Brockman, the president and co-founder of OpenAI, was also taken aback by the headlines. He did not waste time and handed in his resignation like it was a homework assignment he finished early. "Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best," Brockman posted on X. “I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe (artificial general intelligence) that benefits all of humanity,” he wrote.

On November 22, OpenAI dropped another bombshell statement that they had an "agreement in principle" for Altman to return to the company. A new board, featuring Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, was also on the menu.

The Inside Scoop: Why was Altman sacked? Understanding corporate shake-ups can be like deciphering a cryptic crossword puzzle. Sam Altman’s case, who found himself on the wrong side of the office door, is nothing different.

According to reports, Altman and Helen Toner, a brainiac AI researcher and director on OpenAI's non-profit board, locked horns in a battle of opinions. Altman sought to remove Toner from the board, involving other members in the process. The private clash spilled over into the public arena, creating ripples across the tech world.

However, the root cause for the coup has been awarded to Ilya Sutskever, who leads OpenAI’s research team. It is being reported that the company's chief scientist had disagreements with Altman on safety concerns. Sutskever's primary concern is to prioritise safety, fearing that Altman's emphasis is more on rapid growth.

Altman's removal led to the resignation of four senior employees and caused disruption within the startup for four days. The internal discord within the board likely played a pivotal role in Altman's departure.

Notably, the organisation's board, composed of Ilya Sutskever, Adam D’Angelo, Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, oversees decisions, but none of them or Altman holds shares in the company, except for some indirect investments.

The crucial role of Sam Altman in OpenAI's Future- The importance of Altman to OpenAI becomes evident when considering the current challenges faced by the organisation's board. The absence of Altman created a notable leadership vacuum, and the interim CEO, Emmett Shear, also expressed hesitancy in continuing in his role unless the board provides a clear explanation for Altman's removal.

Complicating matters further, Microsoft, holding a 49% stake in OpenAI, extended offers to both the CEO and employees contemplating departure. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, had proposed a position for Altman within Microsoft, fueling speculation about Altman's potential return to OpenAI in some capacity. Notably, Nadella has stated that even if Altman collaborates with OpenAI, he intends to maintain a partnership with Microsoft.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, remarked, "While he'll (Microsoft CEO Nadella) no doubt be pleased about the fact that order has been restored at OpenAI, in which Microsoft is a major investor, there might be an element of disappointment that he hasn't snapped up the Silicon Valley superstar Altman after all.”

Regarding the future of the OpenAI and Microsoft partnership, Kelvin Wong, an analyst at OANDA, stated, "This latest boardroom tussle has shown that Altman has the full backing of Microsoft as a person, and as long as he remains in charge of OpenAI, there should not be any negative spillover effects between the partnership of OpenAI and Microsoft."

Why is Satya Nadella rallying behind Sam Altman?

Rumour has it that after Altman got the boot, Nadella threw his CEO cape into the ring, leading negotiations like a boss to bring Altman back at the helm.

The question stands- Why is Microsoft so keen on being OpenAI's cheerleader? Well, it could be the hefty investment it has pumped into the startup. Or maybe it is because OpenAI's tech has been the magic wand that made Microsoft's products sparkle. In the past year alone, Microsoft has harnessed the power of OpenAI technology to significantly enhance its products. Notably, the Bing search engine has undergone a transformation, now operating on OpenAI's GPT-4, and Windows 11 has a new co-pilot in the form of OpenAI's tech.

What Satya Nadella said? Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, greeted Sam Altman's choice to return to OpenAI, the same organisation that had recently dismissed him. Nadella noted that he had engaged in discussions with Sam regarding this matter.

"Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners," Satya Nadella wrote minutes after Sam Altman announced his decision on X, on Wednesday.

Altman’s new venture? There were talks that Altman, after stepping down as CEO of OpenAI, was planning for a new venture. Reports emerged that he and Brockman were in the early stages of establishing their own AI endeavour, separate from the ChatGPT parent company.

Altman was reportedly in discussions with investors about the new firm, still in the development phase. Speculation arose that several former OpenAI team members might also transition to this new venture.

However, Altman neither confirmed nor denied the news. Meanwhile, OpenAI's Chief Operating Officer, Brad Lightcap, clarified in a statement to employees that Altman's departure stemmed from a "breakdown in communication" with the board, emphasising it was unrelated to any misconduct or issues in the organisation's financial, business, safety, or security/privacy practices.