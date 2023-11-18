San Francisco (US) : The board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board.

The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI, the company said in a statement on Friday. It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.

On his part, Altman gave his response on X: "I loved my time at openai. It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. Will have more to say about what’s next later."

Only a few days ago, Sam Altman hinted about the creation of GPT-5, which would have "superintelligence." Altman outlined two main areas of interest - superintelligence construction research and computing power enhancement - as part of the future objectives. Also, there has been a battle going on between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and X owner Elon Musk. Recently, Altman shared a post in which he took a jibe at Musk's xAI chatbot.