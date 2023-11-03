Sunak and Musk discussed how digital super-intelligence could affect the public and require regulation in the same way industries such as aviation and cars require regulation. "I agree with the vast majority of regulations," Musk said. "A referee is a good thing". Musk also noted that if the AI powerhouses such as the US and the UK "are aligned on AI safety, that is a good thing.

He also suggested other global powers such as China should also remain involved in discussions, according to CNN. Musk further reiterated his "fairly utopian" belief that AI could create an "age of abundance" with "no shortage of goods and services. He said that AI could lead to a future where "no job is needed" and people enjoy a universal high income. He mentioned a world of AI tutors and companionship for people like his son who has learning disabilities and difficulty making friends, CNN reported. The next AI safety summits are set to be hosted by Korea and France and are scheduled for 2024.