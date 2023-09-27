THREADS USERS TO SOON DELETE THEIR ACCOUNTS WITHOUT AFFECTING INSTAGRAM PROFILES

San Francisco: In a forthcoming update slated for December 2023, Meta is set to grant users to delete their Threads accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles.

The new update marks a departure from the current constraint, where deleting a Threads account necessitates the deletion of the linked Instagram account. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the eagerly awaited feature enabling social network account deletion is on track for a December rollout, acknowledging the current difficulty in deleting Threads accounts without affecting Instagram profiles.

At the ‘TechCrunch Disrupt’ event, Michel Protti, Meta’s chief privacy officer for product, said that the social network is “working on launching the actual deletion feature of a Threads account by December”. “Technically, it was extremely challenging to allow deletion of a separate Threads account without also deleting your overall Instagram account out of the gate,” he was quoted as saying.

Meta paid “particular attention to ensuring the user could still exercise their deletion rights, by deactivating the account to sort of hide all content, setting it to private or deleting individual threads”.

The social networking company is also working on integrating Threads with the “fediverse”. According to latest data from Insider Intelligence, Threads will have 23.7 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023. On the contrary, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok could have 177.9 million, 135.2 million, and 102.3 million US active monthly users, reslectiviley, by the end of the year.

Elon Musk’s X is forecast to have 56.1 million active monthly users in the US by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, Threads has added a feature that will let users switch between multiple accounts without logging out on its mobile app.