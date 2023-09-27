Hyderabad: Today is Google's birthday. Its 25th. The tech company celebrated it by making a Doodle for itself.

Google is entering its 25th year and the Google's Doodle was dedicated to reflect its road to the summit. The tech firm said that it was using the birthday as "time to reflect" while being oriented towards future.

"Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago," it said while the Doodle showed how the logo has evolved over time since the company's inception.

Today's Doodle marks Google's 25th birthday. Thank you for searching with us throughout the years, the tech giant said in its Doodle's landing page.

It recalled how two doctoral students - Sergey Brin and Larry Page - met in Stanford University’s computer science programme in the late ‘90s. Cutting the long story short, the message said the pair realised that they shared a similar vision, which is making the World Wide Web a more accessible place.

The two got down to work from their dormitory rooms to "develop a prototype for a better search engine," they moved to a rented garage after they made meaningful progress on the project. That garage became Google’s first office.

On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born, it said.

It said many things have changed since then and the changes include the logos as seen in the Doodle, adding that the company has been focussed on their founding mission which is to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.

"Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and SO much more!"

Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together, it said.