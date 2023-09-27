PODCASTS ARRIVING ON YOUTUBE MUSIC BY DEC GOOGLE PODCASTS TO DISCONTINUE

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube has announced to increase its investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music, saying it plans to make Podcasts on YouTube Music globally available before the end of the year.

Later in 2024, as part of this process, the company will discontinue Google Podcasts. “As part of this process, we’ll be helping Google Podcasts users move over to Podcasts in YouTube Music,” the company said in a blog post late on Tuesday.

In the coming weeks, Google will gather feedback to make the migration process from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music as simple and easy as possible.“Once we feel the migration tools are ready, we’ll release them along with clear guidelines on how they work,” said the company.

Earlier this year, the company launched the ability to watch and listen to podcasts on YouTube Music in the US, without requiring a paid membership. Podcasts on YouTube Music in the US already include access to downloads, background play in places like the car and on smart speakers as well as the ability to switch between audio and video podcasts.

“We want to make sure we get this right and will give fans and podcasters plenty of time to make the transition. For users, it means a simple migration tool and the ability to add podcast RSS feeds to their YouTube Music library, including shows not currently hosted by YouTube,” said the company.

For those who prefer a different listening platform, the tools will also include an option to download an OPML file of their show subscriptions, which they can upload to an app that supports their import.“For podcasters, this means providing robust creation and analytics tools, as well as RSS uploads, in addition to making your podcasts available everywhere YouTube Music listeners are already consuming their favourite content,” YouTube explained.