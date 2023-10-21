Sriharikota: Nerves gave way to smiles at the spaceport here as delays and an anomaly-triggered 'hold' forced ISRO scientists to revise the launch schedule of a test vehicle carrying payloads related to the country's ambitious human space flight mission, Gaganyaan which soared into skies after initial hiccups.

According to the ISRO chairman S Somanath, the anomaly was triggered in the monitoring system which was immediately identified and fixed enabling the liftoff in a short turnaround time. He lauded the team for their efforts in speeding up the process and for their precision in carrying out the test which ticked all the mission objectives.

Following a two hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after the engine of TV-D1 failed to ignite initially, ISRO scientists put the mission on course 75 minutes later when they launched the rocket with precision and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation that was welcomed with loud cheers at the Mission Control Center here.

TV D1 Mission was fully achieved, ISRO announced.

The payloads later splashed into the sea as planned, a development that witnessed jubilation.

Gaganyaan programme aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 km for three days and bring them safely back to the Earth.