Hyderabad: Elon Musk's Artificial Intelligence(AI) chatbot Grok has marked its entry in India as a new contender in the burgeoning AI language model landscape, with xAI formally unveiling its model for the Indian market through the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Subscription model for smartphones- The subscription pricing for Grok AI stands at Rs 2,299 per month or Rs 22,900 per year, positioning it as a premium service with a higher cost than the ChatGPT Plus subscription when accessed via a smartphone.

Subscription model for Desktop- For those subscribing from a desktop to the X Premium+ plan, the monthly cost for Grok AI is reduced to Rs 1,300, with an annual subscription priced at Rs 13,600. Grok AI is currently in the early access phase and is exclusively available to users on the top-tier X subscription plan.

Features- The X Premium+ subscription, despite its high cost, comes with an array of advantages. Subscribers gain access to an ad-free user experience on X, a blue check verification, the ability to monetise content, extended post-creation capabilities, the ability to upload high-resolution videos, post-editing functionality, background video playback, video downloads, and more.

Two different models- Grok AI has introduced two distinct modes—fun and regular. As the name suggests, the former is designed to generate more playful and lighthearted responses, while the latter produces standard replies. One of Grok AI's standout features lies in its capacity to tap into real-time data from X, enabling it to formulate more precise responses, particularly on recent trends and developments.

How to use Grok-

Create an account on X(formerly Twitter) Click on Grok shown on the sidebar. Tap on the subscribe now button. Follow the billing instructions and make a payment according to the choice of subscription model. Make a choice between the two options - Fun mode and regular mode.

Grok claims to be 'better than ChatGPT'- xAI asserts that despite its 63.2 billion parameters, Grok-1 surpasses the capabilities of GPT-3.5, which powers the free version of ChatGPT. xAI also contends that Grok-0, an earlier model with 33 billion parameters, can outperform Meta's LLaMA 2, boasting a staggering 70 billion parameters, in tasks such as HumanEval coding and middle-class math word problem solving.