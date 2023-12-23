Hyderabad: Apple has reportedly opened its negotiation with major news publishers, seeking permission to use their material in the company’s development of generative AI systems. According to The New York Times, Apple is currently in talks with Condé Nast, NBC News, and IAC, discussing multi year licensing deals valued at a minimum of $50 million.

The negotiations have raised concerns among publishers, as Apple's proposed terms are said to be expansive, potentially holding publishers accountable for legal issues arising from Apple's use of their content. Some news publishers are optimistic about the prospect of long-term trucking with Apple.

The move by the tech giants is seen as Apple's efforts to catch up with competitors in the development of generative AI, a technology that enables computers to create images and engage in human-like conversation. While other tech giants like Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, and Meta have already advanced generative AI into their products, Apple has remained relatively silent in the public discourse on AI, with its virtual assistant Siri showing limited advancements since its release a decade ago.

The negotiation challenges stem from Apple's broad licensing proposals for publishers' content archives, coupled with fussiness about its plans for integrating generative AI into the news industry. Some publishing executives worry about the potential risks and legal liabilities associated with Apple's approach.

A section that cheers for this initiative expresses hope that Apple's request for permission signifies a more considerate approach compared to other AI-enabled companies that have faced accusations of using content without proper licensing.

Apple's quest for data to build generative AI products has been a topic of internal debate, with the company's commitment to user privacy influencing its reluctance to source information from the internet. This stands in contrast to rivals accused of appropriating material from the web without permission, leading to copyright disputes.