2024 LS Poll Results Blow to BJP, Indicates People Rejected Its Propaganda: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: The 2024 Lok Sabha results were a heavy blow to the BJP's efforts to allegedly subvert democracy and constitutional values and indicated that people have rejected the propaganda created in the saffron party's favour, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Reacting to the poll results, Vijayan said the people of India have broken the BJP's delusion that it can safely move forward by "using communalism and sectarianism to divide people".

"The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a heavy blow to the BJP's efforts to subvert democracy and constitutional values. "The election results show that the BJP was unable to attain a majority and that the people have rejected all the propaganda in its favour by a large section of the media, the administrative system, Central agencies and money power," the CM said in a statement issued by his office.

In the statement, he said that the BJP's victory in Thrissur was being viewed very seriously and would be "critically evaluated". Vijayan said all those who were secular and democratic should be ready for the evaluation. With regard to the outcome in Kerala, the CM conceded the LDF did not achieve the victory it had expected and that its performance was similar to that in the 2019 LS polls. In the 2019 elections, the LDF won only in Alappuzha. This time, it tasted success in Alathur.

Vijayan said, in the statement, that deficiencies in the government and the Left front will be identified and corrected. Besides that, efforts will be strengthened to counter the "organised wrong propaganda against the government" and remove the misconceptions among the people, he added. "The state government will carry on its work more effectively by accepting the mandate, examining it deeply and making necessary corrections," Vijayan said in the statement.

The CM said the state government will take "comprehensive and micro-level steps" to unite the people and firmly move forward for the good and progress of the state. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will move forward by fulfilling its responsibilities and working with dedication for secular values, he added. In his statement, the CM thanked all those who worked for and stood by the LDF as well as the voters across the country who voted against the BJP.