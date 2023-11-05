ELON MUSK LAUNCHES AI CHATBOT GROK SAYS WORKING BETTER THAN CHATGPT

Hyderabad: Billionaire Elon Musk-led Artificial Intelligence (AI) company 'xAI' has launched its AI chatbot. Introduced as 'Grok', the company said that it is working better than the already available ChatGPT-type AI chatbots. It is known that ChatGPT, released by OpenAI last year, has attracted the world's attention. It is noteworthy that the chatbot was introduced less than eight months after xAI was founded.

xAI has said that Grok has been developed with the aim of providing AI tools capable of research and innovation. With the help of the 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) platform, Grok will also provide the latest information. This explains the uniqueness of their chatbot compared to others. Musk said that Grok can also answer certain types of questions that other AI systems refuse to answer.

According to the information provided by xAI, it has given better results than ChatGPT3.5 in academic tests like Maths and Coding. However, it is reported that Grok could not overcome GPT-4, the latest chatbot version brought by OpenAI. Musk said that Grok can be accessed by 'X Premium Plus' users. Currently, it has been revealed that it has been made available only to a limited number of users in America.