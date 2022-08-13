.

Woman ties rakhi to injured leopard, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago

In a bizarre development, a woman tied rakhi to a leopard on Amet Deogarh Marg in the Deogarh subdivision area of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Thursday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman's unconditional love for animals is winning hearts on social media. The clip shows the woman tying a Rakhi to an injured leopard it handed over to the local forest department. According to sources, the injured leopard was seen near Narana village on Devgarh Amet road. On being informed, forest guardian Rajendra Singh Chundawat, Chitra Gurjar, and Sunil Kumar Regar reached the spot and took him to the Forest Department Office. During this, a woman tied a rakhi to the panther. Along with this, on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, a message was given to protect all the creatures of nature.