Watch: Woman thrashes husband and girlfriend after catching them red-handed Published on: 18 minutes ago

A video of a woman beating her husband and his girlfriend is doing rounds on social media. The video has surfaced from Agra, where the woman purportedly caught her husband having an extramarital affair red-handed. The man in the video is an ICU-incharge at a reputed hospital in the city. His wife, suspicious of his affair, reached a hotel where he had booked a room for his female friend from Yamunapur and himself. Having caught him red-handed, the enraged woman started beating her husband as well as the other woman with slippers. The wife's brother, who had also accompanied her to the hotel, recorded the video and made it viral on social media. The wife has lodged a complaint in the matter at the local police station.