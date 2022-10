.

Patna: A man narrowly escaped death after he slipped while boarding a moving train on Friday. He fell between the train and the platform. He was saved by officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local people. The incident took place at Mokama railway station in Bihar's Patna. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV installed at the station.