.

Watch: Chennai students pelt stones at train amid scuffle as passengers panic Published on: 9 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

An ugly spat broke out between two gangs of college students at a railway station in Chennai which led them to hurl stones at a train, stirring panic among passengers. A video of the incident which reportedly took place on Monday has gone viral on social media. Students from Pachaiyappa’s College and State College, had earlier too fought on several occasions, and now had clashed near Perambur railway station. Pachaiyappa College students were on the train heading towards Arakkonam while State College students were on the Tirupati Express.