Watch: Dolly Chaiwala Serves Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Gurugram

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Gurugram(Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had tea from Nagpur’s famous Dolly Tapri Chai Wala at YouTube Influencer’s Meet in Gurugram. CM Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with YouTubers and influencers in Gurugram on April 23. YouTubers and influencers from different states across the country participated in the meet.

The video of the Haryana CM being served tea by Dolly has gone viral on social media. Dolly is seen dressed in his signature bold attire, serving tea to Saini in his unique style. Rajya Sabha MP Krishna Lal Panwar and Transport Minister Asim Goyal were also present along with the CM to relish the cup of tea.

