.

Watch: BJP MP has narrow escape from pole collapse, says 'we had blessings of God' Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A pole with searchlights collapsed on stage during an event in Rajapur village of Mudalagi Taluk in Belgavi district. BJP Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi, who was on the stage, had a narrow escape from a fatal incident. The pole collapsed when the show was being inaugurated. The event was organized as part of the Chunamma Devi Fair in Rajapur village. About 20 dignitaries were sitting on the podium but no casualties were reported. However, three suffered minor injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. The incident took place at Ghataprabha police station surroundings. Reacting to the incident, Eeranna Kadadi said, “the pole of searchlights collapsed on stage suddenly. In this incident, three persons were injured and the rest have narrowly escaped a possible fatal incident. There was also the possibility of an electrical disaster however, with the blessing of the God, we have all escaped from death.”