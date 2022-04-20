.

Watch: Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area

Two-day anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area began on Wednesday morning. NDMC had requested Delhi Police to deploy 400 security forces to maintain law and order during the removal drive. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by ‘anti-social elements’ (accused) of the 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated. However, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status-quo and stopped the demolition drive being conducted in the area.