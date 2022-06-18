.

Watch: Snake swallows another snake, spits it out dead

A bizarre incident was spotted in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh where a snake swallowed another snake on Wednesday night. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. A man spotted the snake swallowing another snake on the side of the road. In the video, the snake can be seen swallowing and then regurgitating the other snake, which had died by then. The man immediately informed a snake catcher who reached the spot and released the snake into the forest.