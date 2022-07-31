.

Annoyed with wife, man climbs 60-feet power tower, falls down; critical Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Khargone (MP): A shocking video from the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media. A drunk young man climbed a 60 feet high tension line pole and fell down before the police could rescue him. The incident took place in Ghotia village under the Unna police station jurisdiction. Pintu, 23, a resident of Ambapura Sangvi, climbed the high voltage electric tower. The passersby informed the police who reached the spot and used a loudspeaker to urge the youth to climb down. Unfortunately, the young man's foot slipped and he fell down. He was taken to the district hospital where his condition is said to be critical. According to local inputs, the wife of the young man was living at her father's home and Pintu was annoyed with her for not coming back.