.

Largest statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj unveiled in Goa Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

On the occasion of Shiva Rajyabhishek Day, the largest statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the country was unveiled by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Sawant in Panaji on Monday. The statue is 23 feet high and has been erected in the village of Chikhali in Morgaon taluka. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj fought fiercely against the Portuguese Empire, which is why Goa was safe from the clutches of the Portuguese," Sawant said in his speech. He said that the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be included in the upcoming school curriculum.