Published on: 9 minutes ago

Sawai Madhopur: Zone No. 2 of Ranthambore National Park witnessed a clash between two tigers over a deer hunt on Wednesday morning. A tourist who went on a tour of the National Park was shocked to see the tigers fighting it out. The clash took place between Tiger T-120 Yodha and Tigress T-84 Arrowhead. Very soon, Tiger T-120 Yodha conquered over Tigress T-84 Arrowhead. After this, Yodha sat comfortably and made the deer his meal.