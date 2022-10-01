.

Thirsty cobra gulps water from a jug, video goes viral Published on: 1 hours ago

An unusual sight of a cobra drinking water from a jug has gone viral on social media. This viral video shows a man feeding water to a thirsty cobra during Navratri celebrations at Narwar in Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh. The thirsty reptile can be seen gulping water peacefully. While the video has given many viewers goosebumps, some netizens went on praising the man for his kind and courageous gesture. This incident took place when people saw a snake on a tree in the temple. After which, a snake charmer was called to rescue the snake. While the thirsty cobra gulped water, people gathered there made a video of it and uploaded it on social media.