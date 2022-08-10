.

My daughter-in-law is very lucky, even Biharis, says Rabri Devi Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Patna: Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time at the Patna Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar for the second time. The oath ceremony was attended by Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri Devi, his mother and former CM Rabri Devi, and his elder brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav at the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna. The video shows all of them expressing their happiness. Rabri Devi said, "I am very happy. All this has happened because of you people. The government of Mahagathbandhan is good for Bihar." She further said about daughter-in-law Rajshri that she's very lucky as the government was formed after she became a part of the family.