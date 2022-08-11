.

Punjab National Bank ATM washed away in floods in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: Several shops along with a Punjab National Bank ATM were washed away in floods in Purola of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Wednesday night. According to PNB branch manager Chanchal Joshi, Rs 24 lakh were stored in the ATM on Wednesday evening itself. Purola tehsil administrative officials have reached the spot and started assessing the damage. Moreover, the officials took up relief measures and shifted the people from the area to safer places.