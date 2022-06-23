.

100 kg cake and a sumptuous feast on a dog's birthday Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Belagavi (Karnataka): Shivappa Yallapa Mardi a village panchayat member celebrated his favourite pet dog, Krish's birthday by cutting a 100 kg cake, and by arranging 3 quintals of chicken, 1 quintal egg, and 50 kg of vegetarian meals for 5,000 people in the village. The celebration took place in Tukkanatti village in Moodalagi Taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday. The dog was taken out on a parade after the cake was cut. The villagers participated and enjoyed the procession. Mardi arranged this grand affair because once a new member of the village had made derogatory remarks, saying that the panchayat members ate like dogs during their term. He thought this was a befitting reply to the comment.