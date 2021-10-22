.

RPF constable saves woman after she loses balance while boarding moving train



A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of a woman from falling into the gap between the platform and train at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. The incident took place on Thursday when a train started moving while a 50-year-old woman was trying to board the train as seen in the CCTV footage of the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. Thinking on her feet and showing courage instantly, a female constable pulled her towards the platform saving her from falling into the gap.