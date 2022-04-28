.

Haridwar: Amid severe heatwave in the country, a massive forest fire broke out in Haridwar on April 27. The fire was later doused off by the locals. “In summer season, forest fires are a recurrent phenomenon. Sensitive area was cleared via control burning in January and February. No massive fire incident took place so far here,” an official said. ANI