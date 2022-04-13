.

Watch: Man appears in Ajmer Court riding on horse

Ajmer(Rajasthan): A person appeared on the premises of the Bijaynagar district Court in Ajmer riding on his horse on Tuesday due to the increasing hike in petrol price. Everyone was surprised to see Prem Prakash arrive on a horse. Upon questioning, Prem Prakash said that he had to attend the court proceeding due to a case pending here. Since the pandemic, his business had hit rock bottom and with the increasing hike in petrol prices, he cannot afford to travel via motor vehicle now. His advocate Ashok Sharma appearing said that his financial condition had been badly hit during the Corona period. Moreover, petrol has become expensive nowadays so he attended the court by riding on his horse.