Landslides block Rishikesh -Gangotri highway : WATCH Published on: 8 minutes ago



Uttarakhand: The Rishikesh -Gangotri highway was closed on Thursday afternoon after a massive landslide between the Kuner-Shankarband area of ​​Kandisaur tehsil in Uttarakhand. Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell and blocked the highway. The officials of the Border Road Organization reached the spot and began clearing the debris from the route to re-open the highway, however, they had to face a lot of hurdles. The highway was finally opened after 17 hours.